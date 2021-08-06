Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

Separately, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE YMM opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Full Truck Alliance has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,248,000.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

