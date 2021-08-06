Fundamental Research Analysts Give Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) a C$0.42 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$0.42 price objective on Southern Empire Resources (CVE:SMP) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SMP stock opened at C$0.20 on Tuesday. Southern Empire Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.90.

Southern Empire Resources Company Profile

Southern Empire Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold deposits in North America. It has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Oro Cruz Property covering 2,160 hectares located in the Cargo Muchacho mountains of Imperial County, southeast California. The company also owns an 85% interest in the Eastgate Gold Project with 101 unpatented BLM lode mining claims covering 817 hectares located in Churchill County, Nevada.

