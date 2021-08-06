Fundamental Research Raises Newmont (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$72.72

Newmont (TSE:NGT) had its price objective lifted by Fundamental Research from C$69.96 to C$72.72 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NGT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a C$75.69 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Newmont to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Newmont from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmont has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$93.28.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$76.54 on Tuesday. Newmont has a one year low of C$68.76 and a one year high of C$94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.17 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.682 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

