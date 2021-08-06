FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Slate Office REIT Issued By Cormark (TSE:SOT)

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Slate Office REIT in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Slate Office REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07).

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

