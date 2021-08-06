FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kerry Group plc Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY)

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kerry Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.49 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kerry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRYAY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Shares of KRYAY opened at $149.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 0.68. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $118.28 and a 1-year high of $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

