FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Raised by Analyst

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $3.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.77.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.