FY2021 EPS Estimates for trivago Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of trivago in a report issued on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04).

Get trivago alerts:

TRVG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.83 and a beta of 1.76. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in trivago by 960.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in trivago by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in trivago by 815.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.