FY2021 EPS Estimates for Waters Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Waters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $10.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $397.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $187.31 and a fifty-two week high of $399.35.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The company had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Waters by 66.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total value of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,764,191.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

