FY2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will earn $17.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $17.66.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.05.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $229.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,622,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.88. Amgen has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

