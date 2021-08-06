FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) Reduced by Analyst

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LFSYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lifestyle International in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lifestyle International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Lifestyle International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lifestyle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of LFSYY stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Lifestyle International has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Lifestyle International Company Profile

Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates mid to upper-end department stores and other retailing formats in Hong Kong. The company operates its stores under the SOGO brand. It owns and operates two SOGO department stores that offer daily necessities and luxury products, as well as personal care services, such as beauty salons.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.