FY2022 EPS Estimates for Voestalpine AG Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Voestalpine in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Voestalpine’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VLPNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voestalpine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.99. 5,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,575. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.53. Voestalpine has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.40.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.076 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

