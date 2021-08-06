FY2023 EPS Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. Wedbush also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $8.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.55% and a negative return on equity of 64.56%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $33.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.01. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $69.86.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $38,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,363.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 233.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 283.3% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 724.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

