FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Raised by Oppenheimer

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.62. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a market capitalization of $232.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 92,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Warren Whitehead sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

