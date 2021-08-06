FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FATE. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,427. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -45.07 and a beta of 1.64.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.3% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 38,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 22.3% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 43.9% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 142,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 105,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 492.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 177,510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

