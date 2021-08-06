Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gaia in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $210.06 million, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.65. Gaia has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gaia by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gaia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 166,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 94,491 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gaia by 714.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

