Gala Trading 21% Lower This Week (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Gala coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $122.02 million and $1.85 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

