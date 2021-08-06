GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of GBL traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $26.73. 35 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,971. The firm has a market cap of $729.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.17. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.60.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 74.07% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.93 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

In other news, CEO Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $64,167.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,543.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 31,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $868,787.10. Insiders sold 128,611 shares of company stock worth $3,591,654 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAMCO Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) by 73.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GAMCO Investors were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

