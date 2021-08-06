Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Garrett Motion Inc. provides transportation systems. The Company offers turbochargers, engines, diesel tank and other related parts. Garrett Motion Inc. is based in Switzerland. “

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on Garrett Motion in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GTX opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $554.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.64.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.56. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 9.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fabrice Spenninck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $62,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Value Master Fund Lp Attestor sold 141,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $1,184,747.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,800 shares of company stock valued at $195,969 and sold 698,828 shares valued at $5,859,112. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

