GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 108.40 ($1.42). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 108.40 ($1.42), with a volume of 989,554 shares.

The company has a market cap of £943.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13. The company has a current ratio of 341.00, a quick ratio of 341.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.48.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.66%.

In other GCP Infrastructure Investments news, insider Steven Wilderspin purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £14,400 ($18,813.69). Also, insider Dawn Crichard bought 24,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £24,951.75 ($32,599.62).

GCP Infrastructure Investments Company Profile (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

