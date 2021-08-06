Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,693. The company has a market cap of $711.67 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 29.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $35,926.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,192,200 shares of company stock worth $19,377,676. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

