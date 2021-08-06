Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,250 Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 668.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 574.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,799,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

NVMI opened at $99.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Nova Measuring Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

