Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $132,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VONG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG opened at $73.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.65. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $73.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.107 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.