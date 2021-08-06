Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 34.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after acquiring an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.78.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,972 shares in the company, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $286.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.32 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.08.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

