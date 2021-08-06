Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,185 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $13.03 on Friday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $13.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

