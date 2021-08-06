Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 920 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.35 and a twelve month high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

