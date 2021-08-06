General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.50.

GM stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 648,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,136,250. The company has a market capitalization of $79.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.60. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,923,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Motors by 2,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,321,000 after buying an additional 223,636 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

