General Motors (NYSE:GM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 514,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 14,069,288 shares.The stock last traded at $53.77 and had previously closed at $57.88.

The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 32,260 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,923,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2,727.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,321,000 after buying an additional 223,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

