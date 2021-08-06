Genus plc (LON:GNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Genus plc (LON:GNS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Genus alerts:

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 5,745 ($75.06) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a PE ratio of 78.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,211.16. Genus has a one year low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a one year high of GBX 5,890 ($76.95).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.