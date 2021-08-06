Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 12.77%.

GNW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,073,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. Genworth Financial has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

In other Genworth Financial news, EVP Rohit Gupta sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,691 shares in the company, valued at $381,809.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

