Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 38,028 BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in BELLUS Health by 348.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 170,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 132,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of BLU opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $244.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.20.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 28.96% and a negative net margin of 249,173.31%. Analysts expect that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

