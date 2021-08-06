Geode Capital Management LLC Has $135,000 Stock Position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) by 190.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,060 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITRM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 73.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 124,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $423,000. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRM. Gabelli raised Iterum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.69 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research lowered Iterum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Iterum Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.18.

NASDAQ ITRM opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $137.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.25. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.