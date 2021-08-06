Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harbor Custom Development by 43.4% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 281,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 85,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development during the first quarter worth about $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Harbor Custom Development alerts:

Shares of HCDI opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Harbor Custom Development, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.15.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

About Harbor Custom Development

Harbor Custom Development, Inc engages in the real estate development business in Western Washington's Puget Sound region. The company undertakes projects, such as residential lots, home communities, and single family and multi-family properties. It is involved in the land development cycle activities, including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Custom Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Custom Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.