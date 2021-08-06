Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,299 Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $458,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $10,165,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the first quarter worth $567,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMKR opened at $9.76 on Friday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

