Geode Capital Management LLC Takes $157,000 Position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Edesa Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EDSA stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edesa Biotech Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2/Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that is in Phase 2B clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

