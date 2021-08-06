George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins restated their buy rating on shares of George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a C$141.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$137.00.

WNGRF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on George Weston from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.00.

OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. George Weston has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.91.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

