GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$46.00 at National Bank Financial

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. GFL Environmental has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.95.

Shares of GFL opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.37. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 71.10 and a beta of 1.30.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $197,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

