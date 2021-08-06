Ghost Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.88 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 6th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001430 BTC on exchanges. Ghost has a market capitalization of $9.88 million and approximately $155,318.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ghost has traded 27.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00057586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.16 or 0.00895665 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00098020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00042509 BTC.

About Ghost

GHOST is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 17,045,557 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

