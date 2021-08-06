Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) PT Raised to C$24.00

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Gibson Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

OTCMKTS GBNXF traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.16. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

