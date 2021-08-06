Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.10.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$46.07. 352,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,876. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$23.59 and a 1-year high of C$47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.68.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$746.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$639.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.