Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bankshares

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.10.
Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up C$1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$46.07. 352,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,876. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of C$23.59 and a 1-year high of C$47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -265.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.68.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
