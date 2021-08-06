Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to an “action list buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.
TSE GIL traded up C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,608. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.45.
About Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
