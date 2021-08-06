Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to an “action list buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.89% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.40.

TSE GIL traded up C$1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,608. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$23.59 and a 52-week high of C$47.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23. The stock has a market cap of C$9.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.45.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$746.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$639.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

