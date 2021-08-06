Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to post sales of $6.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.98 billion and the highest is $6.32 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $25.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.61 billion to $25.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.28 billion to $25.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.78. 3,857,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,522,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

