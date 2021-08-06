Gitcoin Market Capitalization Reaches $124.13 Million (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. In the last week, Gitcoin has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $8.74 or 0.00020517 BTC on major exchanges. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $124.13 million and approximately $33.46 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00869822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00096516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Gitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

