Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Givaudan SA operates as the manufacturer and supplier of fragrance and flavor products offering its products to global, regional and local food, beverage, consumer goods and fragrance companies. Its Flavour division has four business units: Beverages, Dairy, Savoury and Sweet Goods and its product range includes TasteEssential, TasteSolutions, ByNature and PureDelivery. The Fragrance Division has three business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and Fragrance Ingredients. Givaudan fragrances can be experienced in the top brands of shampoos, soaps, deodorants, body lotions, candles, air fresheners, laundry detergents and fabric softeners. Givaudan SA is headquartered in Vernier, Switzerland. “

Get Givaudan alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Givaudan from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cheuvreux downgraded Givaudan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 target price on Givaudan and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.20.

GVDNY opened at $100.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.86. Givaudan has a 52-week low of $73.05 and a 52-week high of $101.08.

About Givaudan

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Givaudan (GVDNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.