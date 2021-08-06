Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Stephens

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GKOS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Glaukos by 566.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

