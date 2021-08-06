Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 7.20%.

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 138,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,260. Global Industrial has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

