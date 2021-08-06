Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global Medical REIT worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

GMRE opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

