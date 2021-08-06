Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the quarter. Global Payments comprises approximately 2.4% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp owned approximately 0.08% of Global Payments worth $42,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after buying an additional 492,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after acquiring an additional 479,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded up $6.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 194,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.