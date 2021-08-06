Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a hold rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.37.

GPN opened at $170.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.19. The company has a market cap of $50.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

