Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%.

GSAT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.38. 3,751,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,069,313. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

