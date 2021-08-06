GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 755.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoDaddy by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,701,000 after acquiring an additional 152,417 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in GoDaddy by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,843 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,478,000 after buying an additional 23,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

GDDY opened at $73.12 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.66 and a 52-week high of $93.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,014 shares of company stock valued at $352,963. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

